Man jailed for holding drugs worth €150,000

Man jailed for holding drugs worth €150,000

Judge Pauline Codd suspended the final four and a half years of a six-year term and said she was having regard particularly to Brian Murphy's age. Picture: iStock

Monday, July 27, 2020 - 15:47 PM
Declan Brennan

A man who was 18 years old when gardaí caught him holding cocaine and MDMA with an estimated street value of nearly €150,000 has been jailed.

Ben Murphy, now aged 20, initially told gardaí that he was coming back from an all-night party to celebrate his Leaving Cert results. 

Garda John Griffin told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that Murphy appeared nervous and gardaí became suspicious and carried out a drugs search.

Murphy was holding a bag of cocaine in his closed fist and gardaí also found packages of cocaine hidden down his trousers. He tried to run off but gardaí grabbed him and arrested him.

A follow up search of his home at Rowlagh Ave., Clondalkin uncovered MDMA powder hidden in a glass reptile tank in his bedroom. They also found a plastic container, a spoon and bagging.

Michael Hourigan BL, prosecuting, told the court that the MDMA has an estimated street value of €97,000 and while the cocaine was valued at €48,000.

Read More

'Very unusual application' from teenager found guilty of murder of Ana Kriegel

Murphy pleaded guilty to possession for sale or supply of the drugs on August 16 2018. He has no previous convictions and told gardaí he was put under pressure to hold the drugs.

He told them that he feared there would be repercussions if he named the people who owned the drugs and Gda Griffin agreed with Michael Bowman SC, defending, that it was more likely Murphy was just holding the drugs for others.

The court heard Murphy comes from a decent family who are devastated by his crimes. References handed into court described him as having made a series of poor decisions when he was in his late teens.

Mr Bowman said his client was previously a promising footballer. He said he had matured since committing these crimes and had become involved as a leader in youth sports in the local area.

While on bail awaiting sentence he also got a job but lost that due to the Covid 19 pandemic. He asked the court to take into consideration the “impetuosity of youth”.

Judge Pauline Codd said that Murphy had become involved with a group of people and that he now regrets how stupid his actions were. She noted his sense of remorse and shame for letting his family down.

She said he is amenable to rehabilitation but that the value of the drugs meant a prison term was necessary. 

She suspended the final four and a half years of a six-year term and said she was having regard particularly to his age.

Read More

Court hears 'concerns' from Jim Mansfield Jr's defence over trial's 'readiness'

More in this section

dan%20breakingnews%204 Young woman's leg allegedly forced down onto railing spike
Law and justice concept Teenager receives suspended sentence for sexual exploitation of cousin
File Photo The Health Service Executive has said it is working to establish how many patients may need to have their medical tes Private hospital group sues the HSE over alleged pandemic payment refusal

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 25, 2020

  • 8
  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 21
  • 39
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices