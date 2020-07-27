Man due in court charged with fatal Dublin stabbing

A man in his 40s is due in court this morning after an elderly man was stabbed to death in West Dublin.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in Clonsilla.

Gardaí were called to reports of an assault outside a house in the Whitechapel Road area in Clonsilla at around half six on Saturday morning.

A man in his 70s received a number of stab wounds following an altercation and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s barricaded himself into another house nearby – a media blackout was put in place during this and he was arrested several hours later just after 11.30am.

He has now been charged is due before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.