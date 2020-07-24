Assets worth almost €75k seized in Louth as part of Operation Stratus

As part of the operation and ongoing investigations targeting assets linked with organised criminal activity in the Co Louth area. Picture: File photo.
Friday, July 24, 2020 - 21:03 PM
digital desk

A case brought before the High Court by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) on Monday saw CAB appointed as receiver for the sale of a number of assets seized as part of Operation Stratus.

As part of the operation and ongoing investigations targeting assets linked with organised criminal activity in the Co Louth area, two mobile homes valued at €20,000 each, and two Audi A.6 cars valued at €20,000 and €14,000 were siezed.

During proceedings at the High Court on Monday, orders under Proceeds of Crime legislation were made forfeiting and appointing CAB as receiver for sale of the two mobile homes and two cars.

The assets had been identified during investigations targeting criminal groups involved in the sale and distribution of controlled drugs and feud-related activity in Drogheda.

Following this phase of the investigation Chief Superintendent Christy Mangan, Louth Division said: "This was a significant outcome for gardaí from Drogheda targeting those involved in organised crime.

"It further demonstrates the value of Divisional Garda Asset Profilers and the Criminal Assets Bureau working in parallel with our local investigating team as part of Operation Stratus.

"This approach will continue in the future.

"Gardaí in Drogheda would appeal to anyone with information on those in our community living on the proceeds of crime to contact Drogheda Garda Station (041) 987 4200, the Criminal Assets Bureau 01-6663266 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

