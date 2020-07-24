Investigations continue after Tallaght gun seizure

A man was arrested yesterday afternoon after a gun was seized in Tallaght Co Dublin.

Gardaí seized the firearm in a joint operation with local gardaí led by the M District Drugs Unit.

Officers from the Tallaght District Detective Unit assisted in the search.

The gun was discoverd after the search of a residence in the Rossfield Crescent area of Tallaght.

The man was in his 40s and is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.