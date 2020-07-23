151 Gardaí take High Court action over serious assault last year

151 Gardaí took High Court action last year after being seriously assaulted.

The Garda Representative Association(GRA) is calling for urgent action to address the issue.

Gardaí who are maliciously injured while on duty are entitled to apply to the High Court for compensation.

They can also apply if they were off duty but were assaulted because they were a member of the force.

New figures show 139 Gardaí lodged court proceedings in the High Court in 2018 and 151 last year.

Pat Ennis, the general secretary of the (GRA), says the issue has been a problem for its members for years.

Mr Ennis said: "It's a recurrent problem that has been impacting on the GRA membership for years.

"The latest statistics reflect an increase in the vicious assaults on our membership, some of whom have been shot at, dragged down the roads by jeeps and cars,

"And also assaulted with other weapons including knives and other tools and implements."

Meanwhile, the number of European Arrest Warrants sought in Ireland has increased by 51% in the past five years.

These involve other EU countries applying to have a person returned to their country to face a serious charge.

264 applications for European Arrest Warrants were made in the High Court in 2014 - rising to 399 last year.