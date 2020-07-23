Banned driver threatened to punch garda in the face, court hears

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 17:48 PM
Liam Heylin

A young woman who was banned from driving was caught in her car on a journey from her home first thing in the morning and she reacted by threatening the garda saying that she would punch him in the face.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted at Cork District Court that this behaviour had occurred only one week after she had been banned from driving.

Chelsea Hurley, of 3 Dunmanus Crescent, Knocknaheeny, Cork, was sentenced to five months in prison today and further banned from driving for a period of six years.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident which occurred just after 9am on July 14.

“Garda Richard O’Donnell observed Chelsea Hurley who is a disqualified driver driving a Toyota Avensis from Dunmanus Park to Supervalu car park in Hollyhill," he told the court.

Garda O’Donnell stopped and spoke to Chelsea Hurley who became abusive and threatened to punch him in the face. She was arrested and continued to shout insults and abuse at gardaí. 

"There were members of the public present. She was conveyed to Gurranabraher Garda Station.”

Defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said the 22-year-old was herself the victim of a vicious assault last August.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I accept that, but a few days ago she told a guard she was going to punch him in the head.” 

The defendant then got into the witness box and asked the judge to “give me a chance”. 

Judge Kelleher said she had seven convictions for driving without insurance and she responded to the garda by telling him she was going to punch him in the head.

The judge said that if she wanted to appeal the jail term he would set recognisances at €500 cash and a €500 independent surety.

