A man is to face court over criminal damage to the Luke Kelly statue in Dublin.

The statue of the singer in South King Street has been vandalised several times since it was unveiled in January last year.

It was unveiled by President Michael D Higgins on the 35th anniversary of Kelly’s death.

Gardaí said they have arrested and charged a man in his 40s in connection with the latest incident.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday.