Investigation after two women found dead at homeless service

File image.
Wednesday, July 22, 2020 - 10:03 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are investigating after two women were found dead at a Dublin homeless service within hours of each other.

The body of a woman in her 30s was discovered at Abigail Women’s Centre in Finglas early yesterday morning.

Gardaí said in a statement: “Gardaí were called to an incident at a property on Kildonan Road, Finglas in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“The body of a female in her 30s was discovered. Her body was removed to Dublin City Morgue where a post mortem is due to take place.” 

At around 10.30am a woman in her 20s was also found dead.

Gardaí said they “attended a second incident at the same property” yesterday.

Both were removed to the city morgue but foul play is not suspected.

Gardaí said that enquiries are ongoing.

