30-year-old man charged with sexual exploitation of children

The 31 charges were put to the accused before a hearing at Cork District Court today. File photo

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 16:32 PM
Liam Heylin

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with the sexual exploitation of a number of children and the production of child pornography.

Detective Sergeant Simon Grace gave evidence at Cork District Court of charging the man, cautioning him that he did not have to reply but that whatever he might say would be taken down and may be given in evidence.

After the 31 charges were put to the accused before the court hearing, Det. Sgt Grace said the defendant replied, “Just how sorry I am, I want to apologise to all those people.” 

Det. Sgt Grace said the Director of Public Prosecutions had indicated that identification of the accused could risk the identification of complainants in the case.

“His name would identify a lot of the victims,” the detective said.

Dennis Healy, solicitor, was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that all charges should proceed by indictment whereby the case will be heard by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until September 15 to allow time for preparation of a book of evidence.

There was no state objection to the accused being remanded on bail. However, a number of conditions were attached to the bail.

Those conditions consisted of being contactable by gardaí on his mobile phone, and having no contact directly or indirectly with the injured parties, including by social media.

Mr Healy, solicitor, remarked on this aspect of the bail that the defendant “has closed down all his social media sites.” 

The first charge against the defendant is that between October 2010 to May 2016 he had child pornography in his possession, namely digital images and movie files.

He had two charges of harassment.

The remainder of the 31 charges were for the production of child pornography and the sexual exploitation of children.

