Woman, 20s, arrested in connection with Limerick shooting incident

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her 20s in relation to a shooting in Limerick.

The incident occurred in the city on June 11.

The woman is currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

A man in his 40s who was arrested yesterday in relation to this incident remains detained at Henry Street Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí have again appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

They are appealing to anyone who was in the Long Pavement and Castle Street area, particularly road users with video footage, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on 11 June, 2020 to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a green Ford Galaxy in those areas to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.