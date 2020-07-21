Russian sues State over ‘unlawful arrest and forced deportation’

A Russian man is suing the State over what he alleges was an unlawful arrest, assault, false imprisonment, and forced deportation to Germany.

Ivan Vostrikov, aged 36, had applied for refugee status in the State in 2013 after travelling here from Germany.

Court documents state that while Mr Vostrikov was living in direct provision in Dublin Garda Síochána "unlawfully" entered Balseskin Reception Centre and arrested him.

He was taken to Cloverhill Prison and detained there for 23 days, where he says he shared various cells with other prisoners, one of whom was Marius Gaizutis, a man convicted for an axe murder in Co Louth.

He says he spent two weeks sleeping on the floor of a cell due to overcrowding before he was "unlawfully transferred to Germany" on October 16.

Mr Vostrikov had to make his own way to an immigration camp in Chemnitz from Berlin, where he shared a room with 11 others. Having undergone torture while in Russia, he had requested to see a psychologist while in the camp, which was denied.

The Refugee Appeals Tribunal later found that the State had been incorrect and had wrongly applied the regulations for deportation which saw Mr Vostrikov returned to Ireland in February 2015.

He is pursuing the minister for justice, the Garda commissioner and the chief international protection officer for damages he incurred, including injury and psychological harm.

"It’s been more than five years and nobody wants to take responsibility for what they did to me and my life," Mr Vostrikov said. "If it happened to me it could happen to anyone."