Man fined for kicking wing mirror off taxi he believed was trying to cause accident

Man fined for kicking wing mirror off taxi he believed was trying to cause accident
Cork District Court. Photo: File photo
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 22:43 PM
Liam Heylin

A motorist kicked the wing mirror off a taxi because he believed the taxi driver had been trying to deliberately cause an accident.

Frank White of Owenabue Drive, Carrigaline, Co Cork, had no previous convictions for causing criminal damage but he pleaded guilty to this charge yesterday at Cork District Court and paid compensation to the taxi driver.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the amount of damage caused in the January 2019 incident was €470.

The defendant handed over that amount of compensation in court yesterday through his solicitor, Dennis Healy.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the defendant was not charged with leaving the scene of an incident, only of causing criminal damage. He imposed a €400 fine on the defendant for causing criminal damage.

Read More

Woman punched and kicked for helping cousin move out

More in this section

DC 20-7-20 Stabbing in Blackpool, Cork, Ireland Man in fifties injured in Cork stabbing incident
Gavel, scales of justice and law books High Court rules that Clareman bought three houses with proceeds of crime
Prisoner Nurse who brought drugs into prison loses registration
#courtscrimecork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices