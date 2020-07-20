Man fined for kicking wing mirror off taxi he believed was trying to cause accident

A motorist kicked the wing mirror off a taxi because he believed the taxi driver had been trying to deliberately cause an accident.

Frank White of Owenabue Drive, Carrigaline, Co Cork, had no previous convictions for causing criminal damage but he pleaded guilty to this charge yesterday at Cork District Court and paid compensation to the taxi driver.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the amount of damage caused in the January 2019 incident was €470.

The defendant handed over that amount of compensation in court yesterday through his solicitor, Dennis Healy.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the defendant was not charged with leaving the scene of an incident, only of causing criminal damage. He imposed a €400 fine on the defendant for causing criminal damage.