'We won't go over mammy’s head' - Phone ban for boy accused of attacking his mother

It’s every teenager's idea of hard labour.

A 14-year-old Dublin boy accused of attacking his mother and knife possession has been allowed home on bail but he has been barred from having a mobile phone.

The bail condition was imposed by Judge Treasa Kelly at the Dublin Children’s Court after hearing it was the wish of the complainant, the boy’s mother, who has agreed to take him back.

The north Dublin teen had consented to a remand in custody last week after he was charged with the incident at his home earlier this month.

He faced his second hearing today.

Detective Garda Ronan Hobbs told Judge Kelly that there has been a slight change and there was now no objection to bail with a list of conditions.

They included a curfew, a ban on a number of areas in the city, including O’Connell Street, and an order not associate with three older youths “leading him astray”.

The teen’s mother was present for the hearing.

“I would ask that he does not have a phone; this has been requested by his mother so he has no contact with them whatsoever,” Detective Garda Hobbs said.

Defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy did not object and said: “We will not go over mammy’s head.”

The teen smiled and thanked the judge when bail was granted. He spoke briefly to confirm he understood all the conditions and that he knew his next court date.

He was ordered to appear again in September for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

There could be additional charges, Detective Garda Hobbs told the court. The boy is also due back in court next week on unrelated charges.