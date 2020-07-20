Challenge to 367-home development in Dublin fast-tracked

A legal challenge to Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council's grant of planning permission for 367 new homes is to be fast-tracked in the Commercial Court.

The action concerns the council's decision last February to grant Tudor Homes permission to build apartments, four bedroomed houses, a childcare facility, and duplex and triple units at a 6.57 hectare site within the Cherrywood Strategic Development Zone (SDZ).

Tudor estimates the value of the proposed housing at some €130m.

Applications for planning permission in SDZs are made without any right of appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

The legal action has been brought by Orla Fitzgerald of Talblick, Brennanstown, Dublin 18, against Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Co Council, Ireland and the Attorney General.

In judicial review proceedings commenced in May, Ms Fitzgerald, who lives on lands beside the proposed development, seeks orders quashing the permission decision.

The action has been brought on grounds including the council's decision breaches EU directives on Habitats and on Environmental Impact Assessment.

She also claims section 170 of the 2000 Planning and Development Act is unconstitutional and in breach of fair procedures and natural justice.

Tudor Homes Ltd is a notice party to the action.

Ms Fitzgerald brought proceedings last year challenging a previous decision by the Council to grant Tudor Homes permission to develop the site.

That case resulted in the High Court directing the application be remitted to the council for a fresh determination.

On Monday, following an application by the developer, the case was admitted to the fast track commercial court list by Mr Justice David Barniville.

Tudor Homes says it wants the case decided as soon as possible for reasons including the value of the built-out version of the residential development is in excess of €130m.

There were no objections to the case being fast-tracked and it will return before the court in the autumn.