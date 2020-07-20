Horses seized by gardaí after roaming around Dublin city centre

Two horses have been seized by Gardaí after they were found roaming around the streets of Dublin city centre.

It is believed they were left unattended on the Royal Canal in Drumcondra on Friday.

Officers found them on Dorset Street and discovered the smaller horse was very unwell.

Gardaí said in a statement: “Gardaí in Dublin seized two horses yesterday, 19th July 2020 on Dorest St.

“Both were seized under the Control of Horses Act, 1986.

“One of the horses has since received treatment as they were discovered to be unwell.

“Anyone who may have any further information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station 01 – 6668200”