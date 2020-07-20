Gardaí seize €29,600 of suspected cannabis plant in Cork

Gardaí seize €29,600 of suspected cannabis plant in Cork

Buddy the Garda Dog, who was involved in the search.

Monday, July 20, 2020 - 09:36 AM
Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have seized €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Gardaí said that shortly after 7pm on Sunday members from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit and Skibbereen Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in just outside Skibbereen town.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €29,600 worth of cannabis plants, which were at various stages of growth.

Gardaí said the plants were being grown both inside and outside of the house.

The said in a statement: “The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out an examination of the scene and photographed the suspected cannabis plants.” They added that the “plants will now be sent for analysis”.    

Gardaí said no arrests have been made but they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Read More

'She had a great spirit': Scally Report author pays tribute to Ruth Morrissey

More in this section

Garda stock Man arrested in relation to Limerick shooting
Ballinhassig 19th July.jpg €7,150 of suspected drugs and cash seized in Ballinhassig
dan%20generic%20garda%207(1) Man charged in relation to 2019 stabbing incident

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 18, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 25
  • 27
  • 40
  • 44
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices