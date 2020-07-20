Gardaí seize €29,600 of suspected cannabis plant in Cork

Gardaí have seized €30,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Gardaí said that shortly after 7pm on Sunday members from the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit and Skibbereen Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in just outside Skibbereen town.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €29,600 worth of cannabis plants, which were at various stages of growth.

Gardaí said the plants were being grown both inside and outside of the house.

The said in a statement: “The Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out an examination of the scene and photographed the suspected cannabis plants.” They added that the “plants will now be sent for analysis”.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made but they are following a definite line of enquiry.