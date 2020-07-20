Man charged in relation to 2019 stabbing incident

A man is due in court today, charged in relation to the death of a 31-year-old man who was stabbed in Dublin.

It happened in Loughlinstown late last year.

The man was discovered with stab wounds on Loughlinstown Drive, when gardaí were called to a stabbing incident in October 2019.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later.

Members of the Armed Support Unit and emergency services also attended the scene.

Gardaí arrested two men in their 30s in relation to the investigation that month, but they were released without charge the following day.

Another man in his 30s has been charged and is expected before Dun Laoghaire District Court later this morning.