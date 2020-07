A teenage boy is due in court this morning charged in connection with the assault of a teenage girl in Dublin.

She is said to have been assaulted by the teenager on Muskerry Road, Ballyfermot, yesterday afternoon.

The girl had been taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy was arrested at the scene and taken to Clondalkin Garda Station but was released last night.

He is due to appear in court this morning.