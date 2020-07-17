Investigation launched after serious assault on binman caught on video

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a binman after the incident was captured on video and circulated on social media.

One man had to be treated in hospital after being struck in the head while his colleague, who was driving the bin lorry in Donaghmeade in north Dublin, also appeared to be jostled and verbally abused in the incident.

In the clip, which appeared on social media on Friday evening, a bin lorry is parked on the side of a street when a hatchback car veers in and overtakes it at speed before it is then parked across the road, effectively blocking the lorry's path.

The driver then jumps out of the car, approaches the lorry driver and opens the vehicle door before jostling him.

The driver of the car then goes back to his car, appears to take an implement from the boot and then strikes another bin worker - who during the initial incident had been standing next to a domestic wheelie bin in the front garden of a house - on the side of the head.

The driver then gets in the car and drives off.

The attack drew condemnation from those sharing it and gardaí said they were aware of the incident.

A spokesperson from the Garda Press Office said: "Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at Holywell Road, Donaghmede, this morning, Friday 17 July at approximately 10:10am.

"A male in his 30s was taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."