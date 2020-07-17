Half of circuit criminal trials delayed as courts seek alternative venues to avoid backlog

Hundreds of jury criminal trials before the Circuit Court have been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic but plans are being put in place to secure alternative venues to resume trials next month.

The courts service said it is adapting to Covid-19 restrictions to avoid a backlog in cases and will make better use of existing buildings, while also looking at alternative venues.

The Supreme Court, High Court, and Court of Appeal, have used video conferencing technology to hold hearings during the lockdown, with little or no backlog in cases evident at present.

Challenges, however, have arisen for jury trials because of the space required to empanel a jury and to accommodate all parties, which will now require two rooms for trials to proceed under Covid-19 restrictions.

The Circuit Court has resumed sittings on a limited basis for arraignment and sentencing hearings but has not heard any jury criminal trials since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

An estimated 428 criminal trials are listed for hearing this year but half are facing delays because of Covid-19 restrictions and public health guidelines, the courts service confirmed.

The Central Criminal Court, which deals with more serious criminal trials, will hold more sittings outside Dublin to make better use of refurbished court facilities around the country.

The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin can only accommodate four jury trials at any one time under the guidelines. Normally it would hold up to 12.

To manage the delayed proceedings, a “criminal case recovery roadmap” has been developed for the Circuit Court and 11 alternative court buildings have been earmarked for use.

The Covid-19 lockdown also delayed 300 personal injury claims but hearings resumed this week in Dublin and are expected to resume in Cork, Limerick and Kilkenny this month.

Meanwhile, around 90,000 defendants are expected to come before the District Court before the end of this year and new guidance is being developed on how lists will be scheduled.

To deal with the large volume of people that assemble in district courts - on average 150 people per day - the list will be staggered to minimise the number of people attending at any one time. Matters will also be heard remotely.

The courts service confirmed there were fewer new appeals to the Supreme Court, which has no backlog in appeals at present.

The Court of Appeal has heard 175 appeals since April through virtual courtrooms and new cases before the High Court are at 87% of the normal rate, the court service confirmed.

The service said it rolled out a number of measures in response to the pandemic, including the ability to file motions by consent by email and post court applications for the first time.

A family law hearings recovery roadmap is being finalised this month and the service is looking at increasing the use of remote or virtual hearings, which increased four-fold since the beginning of the pandemic.

The pandemic also impacted on the volume of matters coming before the courts, with a marked decrease in criminal violence but an increase in domestic violence cases.

"The courts have changed and been very flexible in handling matters during the crisis.

This has lessened long delays in terms of the numbers affected and the period of time delayed by," a spokesperson for the courts service said.