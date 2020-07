Gardaí have seized approximately €52,000 worth of drugs in Co Longford.

A search was carried out at farmlands in the Ballinalee area at 10pm last night.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered €20,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb along with €16,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €16,000 worth of suspected ecstasy tablets.

No arrests have been made to date.

Investigations are ongoing.