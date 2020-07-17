Former owner of apartment acquired by housing agency told to vacate premises

The former owner of an apartment acquired by a housing agency has been warned that she could be jailed if she fails to comply with a court order to vacate the South Dublin-based property by next Monday.

The warning was issued by Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds to commercial marketing and sales manager Lisa O'Brien, who, the court held, had failed to comply with an order made in April directing her to vacate an apartment at 13 Hunter's Hall, Hunters Place, Ballycullen, Dublin 24.

The court heard Ms O'Brien was the previous owner of the apartment, which was acquired by the Housing and Sustainable Communities Agency — a state body that acquires properties for vulnerable and homeless persons — for €207,000 from a financial fund-appointed receiver.

Represented by Gary Hayes, the agency said it acquired the property in late 2019. It intends to allocate it to a person in need of accommodation.

The property had been vacant for some time both before and after it was purchased, the agency said.

The agency claims that late last February, just as a contractor was about to refurbish the apartment, Ms O'Brien re-entered the premises, put up a sign warning others not to trespass, and claimed the property was her family home.

After she failed to vacate the apartment, the agency, which says Ms O'Brien is trespassing, secured a High Court injunction compelling her to vacate the premises by mid-May.

The agency returned to court earlier this month seeking an order for Ms O'Brien's attachment and committal to prison due to her failure to vacate. She remains in the property, the court heard.

Opposing the application, Ms O'Brien, represented by Gabriel Reynolds, said she had nowhere else to go and had been unable to secure any alternative accommodation.

The court heard that Ulster Bank had held the mortgage on the property, but had sold it to Promontoria (Oyster) DAC in 2017.

An order for the possession of the apartment was obtained against her in the Circuit Court in 2014 A receiver appointed by the fund sold the property to the agency.

Ms O'Brien, who disputes the transfer of her mortgage to the funds, intends to appeal that possession order, and the High Court order directing her to vacate the property.

The agency's attachment and committal application came before Ms Justice Reynolds today.

In her ruling, the judge said she was satisfied Ms O'Brien had breached the order requiring her to vacate the property.

The judge said that she could not go behind an order previously made by the High Court.

The judge, who accepted that the agency had brought the application as a last resort, added that the breach by Ms O'Brien was deliberate.

The judge said she was satisfied from evidence put before the court that the apartment was not Ms O'Brien's family home and that the agency is the registered owner.

The judge added while Ms O'Brien was represented by a solicitor and barrister during today's proceedings, she had also breached a court order directing her to attend before the court today.

No proper explanation had been given to the court by Ms O'Brien for her non-attendance, the judge said.

Ms O'Brien, the judge ruled, has until 5pm next Monday, July 20, to vacate the property.

If she fails to leave, the judge said the defendant is to be brought before the court by the gardaí as soon as practicable.