Man threatened to shoot husband in front of his children

A couple living in a remote part of County Cork was forced to hand over thousands of euro to a man after he threatened that a drugs gang would shoot the husband in front of their children.

At Cork Circuit Court, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the case was an "appalling type of abuse" adding the accused preyed on his victims vulnerability.

Michael O’Brien (62) of 2 Hazelwood Road, Killarney, was given a three-year suspended jail term on evidence that he repaid a total of €26,000 on charges relating to €19,500 that was stolen.

Garda Paul Breen said the case of demanding money with menaces dated back a significant period to between December 2007 and February 2010. O’Brien had supplied furniture to the couple for which he was paid several thousand euro.

However, he then began demanding money when he said he was under pressure from a drugs gang if he could not pay them €3,500. The householder paid O’Brien this money. Over the following years the threats against the man were made.

'Extreme fear'

“He was told that if he did not continue paying him (O’Brien) he (the injured party) would be taken out and shot in front of their children if they (the couple) did not pay,” Garda Breen testified.

A total of €19,500 was paid in sums that were directly attributable to extortion. Other sums were paid for transactions in relation to furniture.

Eventually, a complaint was made to gardaí.

When first interviewed O'Brien made no comment but by the second interview he made full admissions and paid the injured party €26,000 over the past several years.

Because of the extreme fear that the couple, now pensioners, were under Judge Ó Donnabháin noted their request that their names and address not be published.

Donal O’Sullivan, defence barrister, said €6,500 was paid in excess of the amounts related to the extortion.