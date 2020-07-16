Large amount of cash stolen from ATM during service station burglary in Cavan

Gardai are investigating after a service station in Co Cavan was broken into and the contents of an ATM were stolen.

The incident on the Dublin Road in Cavan town was reported to the gardai on Thursday morning, shortly after 6am.

A significant amount of cash and a quantity of cigarettes was taken during the burglary, and damage was caused to property at the premises.

Gardai are appealing for information from the public and in particular from anyone who may have noticed activity in the vicinity of the service station overnight which may help with their enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area and who may have dash cam footage is also asked to come forward.

Those with information can contact Cavan Garda Station on (049) 4368800, any Garda station or the confidential line 1800 666 111.