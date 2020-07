A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing in north Dublin.

It happened shortly after half 11 yesterday morning in the River Road area of Ashtown.

Gardaí responded to reports that a man in his early 70s had been stabbed in the leg.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s was arrested close to the scene and a knife was recovered.

He is due before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.