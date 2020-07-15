Detectives seize cannabis worth more than €2.2m in Belfast

Detectives seize cannabis worth more than €2.2m in Belfast
Cannabis Belf large
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 19:15 PM
Press Association

Detectives have seized cannabis worth more than €2.2m in Belfast.

Two men aged 32 and 55 were arrested.

Three properties in the south and east of the city were searched by PSNI officers on Wednesday.

The operation was linked to a UK Border Force interception of a €1.7m shipment of concealed cannabis destined for Belfast in June.

A PSNI detective inspector said: “This significant haul, worth a combined total of more than £3.6m (€3.9m), demonstrates our commitment to removing dangerous drugs from our communities and thwarting the efforts of organised criminal gangs intent on profiting from the misery drug use causes in communities.

“Many people who spend money on a casual transaction at the weekend think that it isn’t harming anyone else; the reality couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs but it fuels the local drug trade which brings causes irreparable damage and loss to many families and individuals whose lives it destroys.”

More in this section

Garda stock Man charged with stabbing in north Dublin
Lyra McKee book Man accused of possessing gun used to shoot Lyra McKee appears before court
FAI attend Sport Committee John Delaney must detail actions regarding inspection of seized files
drugsplace: northern ireland

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

  • 9
  • 14
  • 15
  • 23
  • 27
  • 38
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices