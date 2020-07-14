Teen arrested following attempted robbery at Limerick pharmacy

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 - 09:38 AM
digital desk

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Limerick city yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after 3pm, a man wearing a face mask and armed with what is believed to be a penknife entered a pharmacy on O Connell Street. 

He threatened staff and demanded they hand over drugs.

The staff member refused to give him any items and the man left the premises.

Gardaí from Henry Street were called and carried out an immediate search of the area. 

Just before 4pm, gardaí stopped and searched a man, aged in his late teens, on Shannon Street. He was found to be in possession of a penknife and a balaclava.

He was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

