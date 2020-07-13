Woman appeals conviction for murder of Gareth Hutch

A mother-of-five found guilty of murdering Gareth Hutch by colluding with her brother, who shot him, is appealing against her conviction.

Regina Keogh, 42, was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 by the Special Criminal Court, who found that she had colluded with Jonathon Keogh to cause serious injury to Mr Hutch.

Jonathan Keogh, 34, was also jailed for life by the non-jury court, having been found guilty of the ‘deliberate and callous murder’ of Mr Hutch on the morning of May 24, 2016.

The 35-year-old nephew of Gerry ‘the monk’ Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin.

He died as a result of four gunshot injuries; two to the back of the neck, one to the lower back and one to the right of the upper chest.

Regina Keogh, with a former address at Avondale House, and her brother, Jonathan Keogh, of Gloucester Place also in the north inner city, had denied murder.

A third man had also denied the crime. Thomas Fox, 32, of Rutland Court was convicted and sentenced to life in prison alongside the Keoghs.

Regina Keogh has appealed against her conviction to the Court of Appeal and was today granted a date for her hearing.

The case, which is expected to last for a half a day, will be heard on December 14.