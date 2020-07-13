Shots fired at gardaí as accused fled scene

A 21-year-old man accused of firing shots from a pellet gun at a garda and firing at officers again as he drove away from the scene, appeared in court by video link from prison on Monday.

It is alleged that the escapade came to an end when he was arrested by armed gardaí after he crashed through a toll booth barrier at Watergrasshill.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that directions were awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the matter. Judge Olann Kelleher said it was a new matter that had only recently come before the court. Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, did not object to the adjournment of the case until July 27 at Cork District Court.

The court appearance will be by video link from prison again unless the accused gets High Court bail. The defendant, Tommy Mannah, was refused bail in the district court last week.

Tommy Mannah, who had been living at Military Road, Cork, is charged with two firearm offences, including one that he had a firearm or imitation firearm with him when he unlawfully used a car at Military Road and another that he used a firearm or imitation firearm for the purpose of resisting arrest by a member of An Garda Síochána on the M8 Northbound at Ballinahina, Rathcormac.

He is charged with endangerment by driving a black VW Golf, and colliding with a barrier and creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm to at the toll plaza and taking the car without the consent of the owner at Military Road.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said gardaí received a call at 11.30pm on Friday night, July 3, about a man breaking into a car and being in possession of a firearm.

“Gardaí attended at the scene. Tommy Mannah returned with an alleged handgun which he discharged in the direction of gardaí hitting one member in the arm. He then got into the car and drove from the scene.

“He was signalled to stop and he failed. He discharged shots out the window of the car. He crashed through a barrier at the toll plaza.

“A stinger (device to puncture and disable a car) was placed on the motorway. Armed support unit members approached and identified themselves as armed gardaí. It is alleged that he discharged shots at the arm gardaí. A Tazer was discharged and he was successfully arrested,” Det. Sgt. O’Sullivan said.