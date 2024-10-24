Fianna Fáil selects Cork city councillor Tony Fitzgerald to stand in general election

Tánaiste Micheál Martin congratulates Tony Fitzgerald on his re-election to Cork City Council in June. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 24 Oct, 2024 - 12:55
Eoin English

Fianna Fáil has added veteran Cork city councillor Tony Fitzgerald to the ticket to contest the general election in Cork North Central, which has increased from a four to a five-seater.

It has also added Margaret Kenneally to the ticket in Cork South Central to run alongside the Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, and Cork county councillor Seamus McGrath, brother of the former finance minister and now EU commissioner, Michael McGrath.

Ms Kenneally lives in the western suburbs and has been active in the party for several years.

Mr Fitzgerald, who lives in Hollyhill, has represented his northside ward on Cork City Council since 2004, and was elected lord mayor in 2017.

He contested his first general election in 2020, taking 6.5% of the first-preference vote, and was eliminated on the 11th count after fellow councillors Kenneth O’Flynn and Oliver Moran.

He will run alongside sitting TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, who was elected in the 2019 by-election triggered by former Fianna Fáil TD Billy Kelleher’s election as an MEP.

Mr Fitzgerald is chair of the political vision group for the WHO European Healthy Cities movement and recently elected to the advisory committee at European level.

He said he was delighted to have been selected to run.

“Serving the people is something that is very close to my heart. I am passionate about the needs of community,” he said.

“I understand the issues of the northside in terms of what is needed for new infrastructure and investments, and I am dedicated to rise to this challenge."

“I am a community man at heart, and I have the experience, knowledge, and commitment to drive projects and get them delivered."

