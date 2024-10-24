'Heartening but alarming' surge in calls to support group for  child sex abuse survivors 

There has been a “heartening but alarming” surge in calls to One in Four, the support group for survivors of childhood sexual abuse, since the publication last month of the scoping inquiry into allegations of abuse at religious-run schools.

The inquiry found that there were 2,395 allegations of sexual abuse in respect of 308 schools recorded by the religious orders that ran those schools. The allegations were made in respect of 884 distinct alleged abusers.

One in Four’s 2023 annual report, which is being launched on Thursday by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, shows that it delivered 6,562 sessions to 856 individuals last year, with its waiting list for treatment increasing by 42% to 118 clients.

But its CEO, Deirdre Kenny, said since the publication of the scoping inquiry on September 3, over 500 people have come forward to One in Four seeking support — more than half the total number of people it helped across all of last year.

This underscores the deep-seated impact of childhood sexual abuse in Irish society, she said.

“The surge in demand we've experienced, particularly following the publication of the scoping inquiry into historical sexual abuse in schools, is both heartening and alarming,” she said.

More survivors are coming forward

“It shows that more survivors are coming forward, but also highlights the scale of the problem we face as a society.”

One in Four's 2023 annual report shows a significant demand for its services and highlights the pressing need for comprehensive supports, as well as widespread changes in how we perceive, discuss, and address childhood sexual abuse, especially in the digital and online world, Ms Kenny said.

“The past year has been one of unprecedented challenges, but also of profound revelations about the pervasive nature of childhood sexual abuse in Ireland,” she said.

“Our 2023 report underscores the critical importance of our work and the urgent need for societal change in how we address this issue.”

Among One in Four's services is an advocacy programme which offers specialised support through the legal process, which delivered some 3,054 sessions to 515 people in 2023. Just over 40% of the clients were from Dublin, with men accounting for 48% of the clients.

Its therapy programme was delivered in 3,327 individual and group sessions to 341 clients.

Some 135 abuse survivors attended one-on-one therapy while a further 118 were supported while on the waiting list for therapy.

Its prevention programme, which works with people who have sexually offended, including those without convictions, was delivered to 68 people.

And 20 people took part in its family psychoeducation group which helps families understand and support affected members.