Planning exemptions could see vacant pubs become homes
Almost 100 vacant pubs could be redeveloped as homes thanks to new planning exemptions.
The exemptions, introduced in 2018, removed the requirement for planning permission for the conversion of certain types of vacant commercial property into residential units.
They were extended in 2022 to cover vacant pubs.
New figures now show that in 2022 and 2023, 92 notifications relating to pubs were received by local authorities with the intention to create 295 new homes.
The figures, published on Friday by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, also show between 2018 and 2023, local authorities received 1,165 notifications to convert vacant commercial premises into a potential 2,716 new homes.
Last year alone, councils received 267 notifications with the potential to provide 650 new homes — 39 of those related to pubs which could create 136 homes.
A breakdown of the figures relating to pub conversions shows how most notifications came from Mayo, where there were 16 notifications to convert pubs into 40 new homes.
Elsewhere in:
- Limerick, there were nine notifications to deliver 20 homes;
- Cork County, eight notifications to deliver 21 homes;
- Donegal, seven notifications to deliver 16 homes;
- And Cork city, three notifications to deliver nine homes.
Mr O’Brien said the figures show that policies which have eased the planning burden for those who wish to convert unoccupied commercial premises, including pubs, into residential use are helping to increase supply and tackle vacancy and renew urban areas.