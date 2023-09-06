Gardaí and Tusla investigate allegations against school principal accused of inappropriate behaviour 

A garda investigation has been launched after a secondary school principal was accused of inappropriate behaviour towards a number of children.

The school, which serves a disadvantaged community, cannot be named to protect the identity of the pupils involved. The Child and Family Agency Tusla has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that it is investigating the complaints.

A separate investigation is underway by the Education and Training Board (ETB) — which is a patron of the school.

RTÉ reported that it has seen the complaint made by staff who claim they witnessed some of the incidents and raised their concerns earlier this year.

It is understood the allegations date back several years. They include the forced partial undressing of an autistic pupil in front of other students, as well as the removal of special toys that autistic children use as a calming tool, as well as inappropriate physical contact with students including hugging them and sitting on their laps.

Staff told RTÉ that they had to “hide” some of the students from the principal because they believed they were being “deliberately targeted”.

The complaints include a student with an intellectual disability being “stripped” by the principal “to put him in a shirt and tie”.

The complaints said: "This was done in the class in front of other students, he was groaning loudly and was clearly distressed.[One named student] was crying in the class watching this take place."

Some of the children who attend the school have been described by staff as “extremely vulnerable” and include members of the homeless and direct provision community.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that they have “commenced an investigation into a number of referrals received from Tusla concerning conduct at an educational establishment based in Dublin”.

The ETB said:“ An individual employee at a school under our patronage has been placed on administrative leave, without prejudice, relating to matters that are now the subject of ongoing formal enquiries and around which we are unable to comment further at this time.

The statement added that the ETB is "at all times committed to ensuring the highest standards of service and wellbeing for all students in our care and for the entire school community”.

Adam Harris, chief executive of AsIAm, Ireland’s National Autism Charity, reacted to the allegations, saying:

We are deeply disturbed by the allegations of abuse in an ETB post-primary school, including allegations involving the emotional and physical abuse of Autistic and neurodivergent young people.

“Without prejudice to the investigation, it is important to note that the alleged incidents concerning the use of restraint, a lack of respect for sensory accommodations, and an inappropriate and discriminatory application of the Code of Behaviour are all too common within our community.

“The fact that such incidents may have taken place suggests a system which has neglected to enact any guidelines on the use of seclusion and restraint, or to put in place the appropriate mandatory training for school staff”.

The school principal, who has been placed on administrative leave while the investigations get underway, told RTÉ News that the allegations are "completely false".

"I have done my job with honesty and integrity, and I have never abused anybody," the principal said.