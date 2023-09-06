'We recognise that pain of loss': Pet memorial garden to open in Dublin 

The country’s largest memorial garden where animal lovers can remember their beloved pets will officially be opened by the Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Friday.

The area, which is on the grounds of its rescue shelter in Rathfarnham in south Dublin, is more than two acres and provides seating and a colourful rainbow bridge for those wishing to visit.

The DSPCA has described it as “a reflective and dedicated space for people who wish to honour the memory of a beloved pet whom they have loved and lost”.

It is free of charge and will also allow for pet owners to contribute to the development of the garden by purchasing a memorial tree, bench, or plaque.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, DSCPA Head of Education, Media, and Public Relations Gillian Bird said the grief pet owners feel following the death of their animal is now “receiving the recognition it deserves”.

'An animal is like a member of the family for some, most people really care about their pets.'

“Everyone is welcome, and we urge people to come and reflect and use the space to remember their pet in a meaningful way and support animal rescue efforts. You grieve the loss of your animal and society is now beginning to see that and understand that” she said.

“They can be a support to so many and they provide comfort. They are very much loved and welcomed in so many homes. The garden is a place where we recognise that pain of loss. Owners can be left heartbroken over their pet’s death, so we wanted to have this space for them.

The DSPCA is Ireland’s largest animal welfare charity and construction on the Memorial Garden began in early 2021.

The majority of it has been funded by the legacies of animal lovers and contains sculptures and artwork that have been created by local artists including Richie Clarke, Laura Steerman and Jackie Ball.

DSPCA CEO Pat Watt said: “For almost two centuries, the DSPCA has played a vital role in Irish communities, rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming sick, injured, and cruelly treated animals.

“We understand the importance of pets in the lives of those who love them, and so, we are delighted to open our first pet memorial garden as a meaningful way to honour their memory.

“The garden is not a place to lay pets to rest, instead, we’ve created a peaceful place for our patrons and animal lovers to remember their precious pets while at the same time helping the DSPCA tackle the challenges of these difficult times”.

Pet crematoriums

The memorial garden comes as the country has also seen a rise in the number of pet crematoriums opening around the country for people who want a funeral service for the animal.

One famous dog trainer, whose Clumber Spaniel Garfield won Best of Show at Crufts, opened a pet crematorium in his honour in Co Cavan.

Ralph Dunne who owns Pet Cremations Ireland, said he also recognises the grieving process involved in losing a pet.

“The idea behind our pet crematorium was born out of my own grief losing Garfield who won Best of Show in 1992 at Crufts,” he said.

He struggled to find a place to cremate Garfield when he passed aged 12 in 2000 and, in the end, he travelled to the north of Ireland where he found a pet crematorium.

“Things have changed now. Pet owners can apply for time off when their pet dies, that is a good thing. Every time I carry out a service for somebody’s pet, I think of Garfield, I give pet owners the service that I wished I had for Garfield. I would have loved to have done this for him.

“I wanted to thank him for his loyal companionship and the joy he gave me, and I wanted to have him with me always”.

The DSPCA’s pet memorial garden will be formally unveiled on Thursday evening before opening to the public on Friday, September 8.