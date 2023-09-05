National Women's Council wants public childcare model to be part of October Budget

The introduction of a public childcare model, a €25 increase in social welfare payments and funding to tackle gender violence must be included to support women in the upcoming Budget, according to the National Women's Council (NWC).

Calling for a public childcare model ahead of Budget 2024, the NWC has said a not-for-profit childcare system is the best way to increase women’s equal participation in society.

Among NWC’s 10 key asks are funding the government’s Zero Tolerance Strategy on Violence Against Women and increasing social protection and pension rates to ensure a minimum essential standard of living.

Eilish Balfe, NWC’s care officer, said the lack of affordable childcare is the biggest barrier to women’s equal participation in society, including in the labour market. The group said the investment in last year’s Budget which reduced the cost of childcare by up to 25% was "a very welcome start", but fees are still unaffordable for many.

"International evidence shows that a public, not-for-profit, childcare model is the best way to ensure access to affordable, quality childcare for families and decent pay and conditions for workers. Government must commit to delivering a public model of childcare, alongside a further 25% reduction in costs to parents in Budget 2024," Ms Balfe said.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman has indicated that he will be pushing for further cuts as part of the Budget package, but parents should not expect the same level of reduction as last year.

In it's pre-budget submission the NWC has also called for an increase in social protection and pension rates by at least €25.

While last year's Budget included one-off payments that will have helped to support women and families through last winter, the council believes an over-reliance on this form of non-core spending will not protect women from poverty, or tackle income and wealth inequality in the long term.

Instead, they say secure, predictable increases in social protection that ensure a minimum standard of living for all are needed.

NWC director Orla O'Connor said next month's Budget represents an extraordinary opportunity to support women, advance gender equality, and invest in services that improve outcomes for all women and girls living in Ireland.

She said the Government must prioritise the delivery of universal public services — that support the most marginalised — and avoid income tax cuts for higher earners.

We have the resources. Now is the time to invest in the future — in an equal, sustainable, feminist Ireland.

Ms O'Connor added: “The government’s Zero Tolerance Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, published in 2022, provides a strong blueprint for the elimination of violence against all women and girls in Ireland.

"We’re calling for a firm budgetary commitment to ensure the strategy is realised in full. It is also imperative that the new DSGBV agency is fully resourced to provide appropriate supports and multi-annual funding to essential frontline services."