Gardaí receiving 126 domestic violence incident reports a day

An average of 126 domestic violence incidents are being reported to gardaí each day.

The revelation was made by Justice Minister Helen McEntee who confirmed that more women than ever before are now prepared to contact the police if they are being abused.

The latest figures from the Garda Pulse system up until July 19 showed that 25,155 incidents had been logged this year.

The minister said the cases all related to breaches of barring orders, protection orders, safety orders and emergency barring orders.

The areas with the highest numbers of such reports were Dublin, followed by the Eastern Garda Region of Kildare, Kilkenny/Carlow, Laois/Offaly, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford, and Wicklow.

Ms McEntee also disclosed that 45,224 domestic abuse incidents were recorded last year, an increase of 5,089 cases compared to 2021. The Minister said:

Tackling domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and supporting vulnerable victims are priorities for the Government, the Department of Justice and the Garda Commissioner.

"It is recognised that historically people may not have felt able to come forward to report such violence for fear of retribution or because they didn't have confidence that the system would support and protect them," she said.

"An Garda Síochána and my department are working hard to strengthen trust and confidence in the criminal justice system so that the victims feel empowered to come forward."

Ms McEntee confirmed that gardaí now have a divisional protective services unit in each garda division, so specialised teams nationwide can follow up with vulnerable victims in the most difficult of cases.

She also pledged that the new Sexual Offences Bill will, among other things, better support victims.