McConalogue to come before committee earlier over nitrates derogation

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue is to appear before an Oireachtas committee earlier than anticipated following criticism he has been “missing in action” over a potential move that could see farms becoming unviable.

Fine Gael politicians have called on the Fianna Fáil minister to stand up to the European Commission over a pending reduction in Ireland’s nitrates derogation which will lead to farmers reducing their herd with knock-on effects to communities and businesses.

The minister’s department said Mr McConalogue would appear before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee on October 4, but this was considered too late as the commission is due to make its final decision the same month.

Mr McConalogue has now said he will go before the committee on September 15. It follows a report in the Irish Examiner last week where politicians and Irish Farmers’ Association president Tim Cullinan were critical of what appeared to be the lack of urgency on the matter.

Fine Gael Senator for Cork South-West, Tim Lombard, said after “significant pressure” he’s satisfied that the minister has reconsidered the matter.

Mr Lombard said: “At a well-attended agricultural public meeting which I held in Clonakilty earlier this week, the fear and frustration that a drop in our nitrates derogation will result in carnage for the sector was very real.

“Those present in Clonakilty were very clear that all public representatives, the minister and the department need to prioritise this and fight to retain our derogation.”

Under the nitrates derogation and Ireland's Nitrates Action Plan, almost 7,000 Irish farmers are allowed higher-than-average limits of organic livestock manure per hectare.

However, the agreement with the commission also stipulated that a water quality review is required and if water quality worsens, the upper limits would be reduced from the beginning of next year.

A recent report by the Environmental Protection Agency showed overall water quality is in decline, stating nitrates "remain too high in rivers, groundwater, and estuaries in the south-east, south-west and midlands and eastern regions".

The report outlines the regions that could be required to reduce their organic nitrogen stocking rate to 220kg per hectare from 250kg in 2024 under the derogation and the report has been sent to the commission.