Barbie becomes the first film to break €9m at Irish box office

Barbie stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie: Industry experts are increasingly confident the film could even top €10m in takings before the end of September.

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 14:45
Nick Bramhill

Barbie has secured yet another landmark at the Irish box office, after becoming the first-ever release in this country to break the €9m barrier.

Just a week after surpassing the 14-year record of Avatar to officially become the most successful movie of all time in the Republic of Ireland, the pink-coated blockbuster has notched up another impressive milestone.

According to latest available figures from Pearl and Dean Ireland, the Greta Gerwig-directed feature has pulled in €9,305,510 in takings at Irish cinemas.

And with the country still seemingly in the grip of 'Barbie-mania', industry experts are increasingly confident the unstoppable fantasy doll comedy could even top €10m before the end of September. 

In global terms, the phenomenal popularity of Barbie throughout has seen the movie become Warner Bros' most successful worldwide release ever.

Starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll, the smash-hit feature saw global box office receipts top the $1bn mark just two weeks after its July release.

But in Irish cinemas, its success has been even more pronounced, when the relatively small population of this country is taken into account.

The simultaneous releases of both Barbie and Oppenheimer— dubbed 'Barbenheimer'  — triggered an unprecedented 799,000 admissions across Irish cinemas in the two films' first week.

Oppenheimer, starring Cork actor Cillian Murphy in the lead role, is the second-best performing picture in Irish cinemas this year, with almost €6m in takings up to the week ending August 27.

Eoin Wrixon, chief executive of Pearl and Dean Ireland, said: "These two films have contributed to a huge boost in interest in cinema in Ireland, and the Barbenheimer success story shows no sign of ending any time soon."

Meanwhile, film lovers will be out in their droves on Saturday, as cinemas across the country slash ticket prices to just €4 for 'National Cinema Day'.

Top three box office hits of all time in Ireland (Source: Pearl and Dean Ireland):

  • 1. Barbie (2023) — €9,306,510 
  • 2. Avatar (2009) — €8,702,770 
  • 3. Titanic (1998) — €8,253,358

