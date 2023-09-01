Man dies in collision involving a bus in Dublin city

A man has died following a collision involving a bus in Dublin city on Thursday night

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision which happened at the junction of Amiens Street and Store Street, Dublin 1 at around 11:30pm.

The man aged in his 20s, who was a pedestrian, was fatally injured during the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said "there were no other injuries reported."

The body of the man has since been removed to the City Morgue at Whitehall.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Road closures are currently in place at the junction of Amiens Street/Store Street and Beresford Place/Amiens Street.

Luas Red Line services are only operating between Abbey Street and Tallaght/Saggart on Friday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

"Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were in the Amiens Street/Store Street area last night between 11:15pm and 11.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí," the garda spokesperson said.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

This incident is the latest in a series of deaths on Irish roads. As of 9am yesterday, 125 had died on the roads this year, an increase of 24 on the same time last year.