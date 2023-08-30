Three-year-old dies following collision in Laois

A three-year-old girl has died following a collision in Co Laois this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident involving a car and a pedestrian which occurred at around 1.15pm on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area in Portlaoise.

The girl was seriously injured and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where she was later pronounced dead.

The scene at Cosby Avenue is being preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any persons who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were in the Fairgreen area this afternoon between 12.45pm and 1.30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

It is the second fatal collision on Irish roads today after a man, aged in his 40s, died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Donegal.

It also comes less than 24 hours after a single-vehicle collision in Tipperary which killed three people, including a three-year-old boy, and left two others seriously injured.

The two adults have been named locally as Tom, 45, and Bridget, 46, O'Reilly and their grandson, three-year-old Tom O'Reilly.

The child’s parents, both aged 22, were injured in the crash.

It brings to 125 the number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year - 25 more than this day last year.