Three-year-old dies following collision in Laois

Three-year-old dies following collision in Laois

The girl was seriously injured and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where she was later pronounced dead. Picture: Collins

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 18:16
Michelle McGlynn

A three-year-old girl has died following a collision in Co Laois this afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident involving a car and a pedestrian which occurred at around 1.15pm on Cosby Avenue in the Fairgreen residential area in Portlaoise.

The girl was seriously injured and was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where she was later pronounced dead.

The scene at Cosby Avenue is being preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Any persons who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and were in the Fairgreen area this afternoon between 12.45pm and 1.30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

It is the second fatal collision on Irish roads today after a man, aged in his 40s, died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Donegal.

It also comes less than 24 hours after a single-vehicle collision in Tipperary which killed three people, including a three-year-old boy, and left two others seriously injured.

The two adults have been named locally as Tom, 45, and Bridget, 46, O'Reilly and their grandson, three-year-old Tom O'Reilly.

The child’s parents, both aged 22, were injured in the crash.

It brings to 125 the number of people who have died on Irish roads so far this year - 25 more than this day last year.

Read More

RSA: Road safety needs to come back to the top of political agenda 

More in this section

Watch: Revellers paint the town red in Spain's annual tomato fight Watch: Revellers paint the town red in Spain's annual tomato fight
Gerard Lawlor family ‘disappointed’ by Ombudsman report Gerard Lawlor family ‘disappointed’ by Ombudsman report
CAO offers: Did your course go up? See all the first-round cut-off points CAO offers: Did your course go up? See all the first-round cut-off points
road safety
Ukrainian Irish dancer joined by members of Riverdance

Riverdance stars pass on tips to budding Irish dancers from Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd