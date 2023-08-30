Man, 40s, dies after collision in Donegal

A man in his 40s has died following a single vehicle collision in Donegal on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at Carrowreagh in Bridge End between 8.30am and 9am.

Gardaí attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

They are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling in the Bridge End to Killea area between 8am and 9.30am is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has said road safety needs to come back to the top of the political agenda as it seeks a meeting with the Transport Minister and Garda Commissioner to discuss how the rising trend of road deaths can be reversed.

RSA chairperson Liz O'Donnell was speaking as a three-year-old boy and his grandparents were confirmed to have been killed in a crash in Cashel, Co Tipperary, on Tuesday night. The boy's parents also sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Ms O'Donnell said before the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, the country "had been making progress" in bringing down the numbers of deaths on the roads.

This year however, she said the country had seen “escalating road fatalities”, with 123 road fatalities to date — an increase of 25 on the same period in 2022.