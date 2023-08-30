UCC welcomes first of its kind therapy dog on campus

University College Cork (UCC) has launched a new programme enabling students to avail of therapy dogs for support and stress relief during their time on campus.

The first-of-its-kind programme, called MCC PAWS @ UCC, launched in collaboration with Cork-based charity My Canine Companion, will see a number of trained therapy dogs placed on campus to work with students “of all capacities”.

The initiative will start on Friday, with the arrival of the college's first therapy puppy, a stud poodle named Remy.

Co-founder and operations manager at My Canine Companion Cliona O’Rourke said the programme will be important over the coming weeks, as emerging first years navigate the transition to college life.

"Particularly now, in the next month, with the new students starting and the stress and anxiety that goes with it, a dog there just breaks down barriers," she said.

UCC president, Professor John O’Halloran, highlighted the many health benefits that exist from time spent with companion dogs, saying it resulted in lower stress levels and boosted social connection.

"There's a lot of transition going to happen here in the next number of weeks, people coming from near and far, and it can be a lonely place," he said.

(Left to right) Ciara Barrett, Cliona O'Rourke and Elliott Mulhall at the launch of MCC PAWS @ UCC with dogs Hazel and Jackie. Picture: Denis Minihane

Dr Irene Hartigan, senior lecturer at the School of Nursing & Midwifery, who is behind this initiative, described her involvement after seeing the impact dogs have on the school environment from bringing her own dogs into students.

Dr Hartigan spoke of the "overwhelming" response received from students thus far, adding the benefits of having a dog to help spark conversation with one another and building an "instantaneous" connection.

The three-year-pilot programme will see the breeding of puppies within UCC grounds, allowing the canines to grow up safe and secure in their surroundings, training for staff and students and the creation of multiple events involving clubs and societies, namely "Yappy Hour" and "Woof Walks".