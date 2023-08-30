'Warmer and settled' weather due for Electric Picnic weekend 

Warm dry weather and sunny spells are expected this weekend as thousands descend in Laois for the country's largest music festival.

Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, Fred Again, The Academic, and the Killers are among the acts who will perform at the Electric Picnic festival this weekend, with festivalgoers advised to prepare for all possibilities despite the positive forecast.

Some temperature drops and heavy showers are expected in places as the event kicks off in Stradbally on Friday.

A worker walks by tents at Stradbally Hall, Co Laois. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Highs of 22C have been forecasted for the weekend as Met Éireann says "warmer and settled" weather is expected.

Thursday should start off with some outbreaks of rain which should clear later in the morning.

A mix of sunny spells and showers is set to continue through the rest of the day with Met Éireann saying the “odd heavy one” is likely.

"Feeling more humid with highest temperatures of 16C to 21C," the national forecaster said.

High tides

Very high tides are also expected due to the supermoon on Thursday.

Thursday night should remain rather cloudy with scattered showers, some turning heavy. Mist and fog are expected to remain well into the morning.

Westmeath band The Academic are playing at this year's event. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Friday should start off with "lingering fog patches" with widespread showers developing later that could turn heavy in some places.

Some bright and dry intervals are also expected. Highs of 18C to 20C should dominate the day with temperatures expected to drop to 9C overnight.

Showers are expected to die out early on Friday night, remaining dry and clear with the possibility of mist and fog developing.

Saturday should stay mainly dry with the chance of a “light shower” with a bit of mist or fog in the morning.

Sunshine due later

Met Éireann says “better sunshine” is expected later in the day with highs of 21C with some light breezes.

However, temperatures are expected to drop overnight with lows of 9C to 12C.

Current indications show that Sunday should stay mainly dry and mostly sunny with highs of 19 to 22C.

The eastern coasts are expected to remain cooler with “light to moderate easterly breeze.”

Looking into next week, Met Éireann says it should stay "likely dry and settled" with a high-pressure domination. Temperatures in their low 20s are also expected.