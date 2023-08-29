Irish among biggest users as spread of smart devices surges in EU

There has been a surge in the use of smart devices such as fitness wearables and headsets in the EU, with Irish people among the most enthusiastic about embracing the ever-burgeoning technology.

According to figures from the European Commission's data analysis wing Eurostat, smart wearables are now used by more than a quarter of the EU's population, with 26% of people aged 16-74 using smartwatches, fitness bands, connected goggles or headsets, safety trackers, connected clothes or shoes and other internet-connected accessories.

The 2022 figure is up nine percentage points since 2020.

Although Eurostat does not mention the reasoning for the jump, anecdotal evidence strongly suggests that the covid-19 pandemic accelerated the embrace of new technology as the likes of online work calls, outdoor exercise, television streaming, and online gaming became part of social norms across the world when everyday life was disrupted.

Irish people are among the biggest users of new technology in the EU, especially when it comes to TV watching, the data for 2022 show.

"Among the EU countries, the usage of an internet-connected TV was notably high in Malta where almost eight out of 10 people used an internet-connected TV (78%), followed by Spain (69%), Sweden and Ireland (both 68%) and Cyprus (66%)," Eurostat said.

On the flip side, Bulgarians, Croatians, Polish, Greeks, and Romanians by and large have bypassed the revolution, the data show, with the percentage of people embracing streaming hovering between 30% and 40%.

Internet-connected game consoles were also popular in 2022, as 20% of people aged 16-74 used them, Eurostat said.

"Virtual assistants, such as smart speakers or apps, were used by 13% of people in the same age group, while 10% used internet-connected solutions for energy management, such as connected thermostats, utility meters, lights or plug-ins," it added.

There remains a large cohort of hold-outs when it comes to smart devices across Europe, the figures show. However, worries about data security and privacy have dissipated somewhat since 2020, the data also show.

Of people who have refused to embrace smart technology, the main reason cited by far is the lack of any need in their lives to use it, followed by costs. Those concerned about how their data and privacy could be compromised have dropped in the past two years.

Cybercrime

A report earlier this year warned that the rise of smart devices has coincided with growing cybercrime.

An April report from cybersecurity firm Bitdefender and networking equipment company NetGear found that smart TVs, smart plugs, routers, and digital video recorders are especially vulnerable to attack from hackers and cybercriminals.

Cybersecurity firm SonicWall warned in February that more than 112.3 million attacks on smart devices were attempted last year, up from 60 million attacks a year previously, or an 87% year-over-year increase.

The US government has now teamed up with the likes of Amazon, Google, Samsung, and Logitech for cybersecurity certification and labelling aimed at consumers' peace of mind when it comes to buying smart devices.

Televisions, home security cameras, fitness wearables, and fridges will have a so-called "cyber trust" logo, similar to energy ratings on appliances like washing machines and dryers.