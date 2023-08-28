What legal rights do passengers have after air traffic control chaos?

Thousands of passengers have been hit by delays and cancellations caused by air traffic control technical problems.

According to the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), if your flight is delayed beyond certain timeframes, your air carrier should provide you with written information about your entitlements along with care and assistance.

The timeframes are:

for all short-haul flights (less than 1500km), the delay must be greater than 2 hours.

for European flights of more than 1500km and all other flights of between 1500 – 3500km (medium haul), the delay must be greater than 3 hours.

for all non-Community flights of more than 3500kms (long haul), the delay must be greater than 4 hours.

If your flight is delayed by more than 5 hours, regardless of the length of the journey and you decide not to travel, you are entitled to a full statutory refund.

Customers are now entitled to compensation if you arrive at your destination 3 hours or more after the scheduled time of arrival.

The decision, made following a 2009 European Court ruling, may not go ahead if the air carrier can prove the delay was the result of "extraordinary circumstances".

If a dispute arises between you and your air carrier regarding the existence of extraordinary circumstances and the payment of compensation, the matter should be referred to the appropriate enforcement body.

The amount of compensation depends on the distance of the flight.

If there is a delay on a:

short haul flight, the amount payable is €250 per person.

medium haul flight, the amount payable is €400 per person.

long haul flight, the amount payable is €600 per person.

UK Law

Under UK law, those affected have legal rights which oblige the airlines to provide support to customers flying from a UK airport, arriving in the country on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an EU airport on a UK airline.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website says that in the case of a “significant delay”, the airline must provide a reasonable amount of food and drink, commonly in the form of vouchers, refunds for the cost of calls, and accommodation for passengers stuck overnight and transport to a hotel or their home.

A significant delay is defined as more than two hours for a short-haul flight of under 1,500km, more than three hours for medium haul of up to 3,500km, and more than four hours for long-haul flights.

The CAA accepts airlines are sometimes unable to organise such support, so passengers should make their own “reasonable” arrangements and keep receipts to claim money back, but the authority adds that “luxury hotels and alcohol” are unlikely to be paid for.

Airlines are required to pay compensation if flights arrive more than three hours late, but only when it is their fault, meaning the air traffic control problems could fall under the definition of “exceptional circumstances”, meaning the carriers are exempt from paying out.

The CAA says airlines should inform customers when they will be able to fly and advises passengers to also be in contact with airport staff and the airline’s website.

It adds: “If you have been delayed for more than five hours and no longer wish to travel then you are entitled to a refund.

“If you are a transfer passenger and missed your connection flight because your first flight was delayed, you are also entitled to a flight back to your original departure point.”

The authority adds that once a passenger accepts a refund or to travel later than the first available flight, then the airline is not obliged to provide food, drink or accommodation.

It says: “If you are on a package holiday and you decide not to travel on your outbound flight, you may lose your holiday too, we recommend you contact your package organiser or the airline for further information.

“If you still want to travel then your airline must get you to your destination. You might have to be patient while they rearrange transport and rebook passengers, but the law says they must get you there.”