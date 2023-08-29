Fall in Garda numbers 'begins to stabilise'

Garda numbers appear to be stabilising after a continuous fall over the last three and a half years, official figures indicate.

New statistics show the Garda strength stood at 13,943 at the end of July, up from 13,892 in June.

Despite this improvement, resignations from the organisation are not easing up, with a further 15 cases in July.

This brings the total number of resignations to date in 2023 to 86 – compared to 108 for all of 2022 and 95 in 2021.

The Garda Commissioner’s August report to the Policing Authority is the first time since March 2020 that it reports a rise in Garda numbers.

At the end of March 2020, the Garda strength stood 14,750 and then fell to 14,714 at the end of April.

Thereafter, with the shutdown on recruitment caused by the covid-19 pandemic, Garda numbers fell, dropping by almost 800 gardaí come June of this year.

While the report does not comment on the July figure, senior garda sources said it appeared Garda numbers were “starting to stabilise” and that this trend might continue with a further attestation of garda graduates in October.

It is not clear how long it will take to bring Garda numbers back to where they were during most of 2020, let alone the long-stated government target of 15,000 gardaí.

While the Government and the Commissioner are aiming for 800 recruits this year – 200 less than Budget 2023 funded – retirements also have to be factored in.

There have been 196 retirements up to the end of July this year.

In addition, resignations have to be factored in.

The report highlights a continuing number of departures, with a relatively consistent number of new resignations each month - 13 cases in March, five in April, 17 in April, 12 in June, and 15 in July.

To the end of July, 86 members have resigned – compared to 108 for all of 2022, 95 in 2021, and 69 in 2020.

Last April, the Garda Representative Association conducted interviews with 22 members who had left.

Assistant general secretary, Tara McManus, said the top three reasons for resigning were bullying, work-related stress, and unfair treatment or discipline from management.

The vast majority had served less than five years of service.

In recent months, frontline gardaí have also expressed serious concern about changes to the roster, which starts in November, as well as safety of members on the street.

It is not clear if the relatively high level of resignations will continue for the rest of the year.