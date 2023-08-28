Motorcyclist, 40s, killed in Offaly crash

A male motorcyclist has died in a single-vehicle crash in Offaly.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the accident, which took place on the R357 at Mullaghatour at approximately 6.45pm last night. 

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body was later moved to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course. 

The road where the crash occurred remains closed this morning pending an examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions have also been put in place. 

Investigating gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Road traffic crashGardaiPlace: Offaly
