Junior minister hits out at NCT over cashless plan: 'It's not agreed, nor is it happening'

Minister of state Jack Chambers has hit out at NCT Ireland over the company’s announcement that NCT centres are going cashless, saying it has not been agreed, nor is it happening.

NCT Ireland which is run by Applus+ faced a backlash from the public and politicians in recent days after they announced on social media that they were “saying goodbye to cash”.

The move was also condemned by charities for the elderly, who say many older people prefer cash and are not computer-literate or may not have credit or debit cards.

Jack Chambers, who is junior minister at the Department of Transport, told the Irish Examiner that any potential future changes will still include provision for those that can not pay digitally.

We're saying goodbye to cash! 💸 NCTS are going cashless over the coming months for your safety and convenience, this means that payment must be made in advance of attending for your NCT. When introduced, payment can be made online 💳 or by postal order 🎟️ #Cashless #NCTS — NCTIreland (@NCTIreland) August 21, 2023

He criticised the announcement made on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook and said that when concerns were raised earlier this week following the announcement, he sought to clarify the matter with the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

The RSA has statutory responsibility for the provision of NCT services and it said it was in “ongoing discussions” with the test centre as to the “various payment alternatives and supporting processes that need to be implemented to ensure the needs of customers are met”.

Mr Chambers said: “My officials in the Department of Transport have discussed this matter with the RSA and despite a social media announcement by Applus+ earlier in the week there has been no process or arrangement for the introduction of changes to the NCT payment system agreed.

“I have been clear with the Road Safety Authority that people without access to online or electronic payment structures will continue to have alternative options to pay for the NCT service and that a range of payment options must remain available.

NCT Ireland announced on social media that it was going to stop taking cash for tests at its centres, including here at Little Island in Cork, leading to a backlash from motorists. File picture: Dan Linehan

“It’s important that payments processes for the NCT service are inclusive and accessible for everyone in the community,” Mr Chambers added.

In social media posts, NCT Ireland said: “NCTS are going cashless over the coming months for your safety and convenience, this means that payment must be made in advance of attending your NCT.

“When introduced, payment can be made online or by postal order.”

A spokesperson for Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the RSA had informed the Department of Transport of a proposal by Applus+ to provide a cashless service at NCT centres around the country.

The proposal, including consideration of potential challenges and the need for alternative payment options remains “under discussions” and a date for introduction has not been agreed.

A source added: “What they announced won’t be happening, there’ll need to be cash payment or an alternative option other than digital for customers to pay.”

A number of politicians questioned the NCT’s initial statement in which they said they were going cashless for the safety of customers. However, the move towards going cashless was prompted in a bid to slash the 2,500 of no-shows and 1,000 late cancellations.

Following an online backlash across the NCT's social media accounts, the Department of Finance told the Irish Examiner that cash remains "an important element of the payments system and the broader economy".

It added that the department will consider if legislation should be introduced to require certain firms or sectors to accept or facilitate the acceptance of cash; and if it should be policy to require the public service to accept cash.