TDs hit out at NCT operator's 'damaging' decision to go cashless

NCT Ireland has announced it is going cashless in a move that has caused anger among some and led to one TD calling the decision "damaging".

NCT Ireland, which is run by Applus+, made the announcement on social media on Monday evening.

It read: "We're saying goodbye to cash! NCTS are going cashless over the coming months for your safety and convenience, this means that payment must be made in advance of attending for your NCT.

"When introduced, payment can be made online or by postal order."

Some commenters questioned how going cashless would improve "safety" as two TDs hit out at the move. Laois–Offaly TD Carol Nolan said she had been engaging with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) following the move.

She called on the Government and the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to "put their money where their mouth is" to intervene.

She said: "It just makes no sense for the NCT to adopt this approach when we spent almost the entirety of 2022 and well into 2023 trying to ensure that everything possible was done to reduce the backlog in and re-instate an average waiting period of 12 days. They should be making it easier on people to book their tests, not harder.

"The NCT and the RSA urgently need to re-think this one and stop making people’s lives more difficult than they already are," concluded Deputy Nolan.

Her comments echoed those of Aontú's Peadar Tóibín, who said the decision was "damaging."

He said: "Cash provides a simple payment method for everyone irrespective of access to the internet, smart phones or the ability to use technology. Cash is crucial for the inclusion of socially vulnerable citizens such as the elderly or lower-income groups and people living in rural areas or without access to technology.

Ending the use of cash is a kick in the stomach to older people.

"I think this decision is a bit rich coming from the NCT also given that they cannot run their service as properly. Many people have had massive delays over the last year”.

Applus+ have been contacted for comment.