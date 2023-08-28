Watch: Osprey chicks released into the wild

Watch: Osprey chicks released into the wild

One of the osprey chicks prior to release at the weekend. The programme was established to reintroduce this bird of prey to Ireland so that it becomes a viable, free ranging population in the wild. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/NPWS

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 00:05
Picture Desk

The first osprey chicks from a new NPWS reintroduction programme were released into the wild this weekend. The programme was established to reintroduce this bird of prey to Ireland so that it becomes a viable, free ranging population in the wild. Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan T.D was on hand to witness the event. Over the next five years, the NPWS plans to reintroduce fifty osprey chicks as part of the programme. Ospreys are thought to have become extinct as breeding birds in Ireland over two hundred years ago but have continued to visit the island as part of their migratory pattern. 

First osprey chicks released into wild after over a century of extinction

